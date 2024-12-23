Werenski's status for Monday's game against the Canadiens is in question due to a left leg injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski said after Monday's morning skate that his injured left leg is "feeling OK," but a decision on his status against Montreal won't come until closer to puck drop. Following Monday's game, the Blue Jackets will have three days off due to the league's Christmas break, so he could sit against Montreal to give himself extra time to rest.