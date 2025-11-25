Head coach Dean Evason conveyed Tuesday that Werenski (upper body) is "working through some stuff today," but the blueliner is expected to skate Wednesday morning and see how he feels, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

This is great news for the Blue Jackets and fantasy managers alike, as Werenski appears to have avoided a serious injury. NHL Insider Frank Seravalli said Tuesday that the Blue Jackets believe Werenski will be good to go for Wednesday's home matchup versus Toronto, but that's certainly not a guarantee depending on how the all-world defenseman feels after the morning skate. If Werenski is forced to miss any time, Denton Mateychuk would be a candidate to receive increased opportunities on the blue line.