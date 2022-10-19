Werenski scored a goal Tuesday, lifting the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Canucks.

Werenski, who played a solid all-around game Tuesday, likely will not want to sit down and watch the video of the extra stanza. Skating in on a 3-on-0 breakaway, the 25-year-old defenseman received an open drop pass and shot wide of the net. At least, during the film session, Werenski can point to his third-period goal, five shots on goal, and five blocks.