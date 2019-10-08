Werenski picked up an assist in Monday's overtime win over the Sabres.

He also chipped in a shot, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Werenski is off to a quick start to the season with a goal and an assist through three games, and he's done it without benefit of much power-play time. With the Jackets needing more offense from their blue line to help cover the free-agent losses they sustained up front, the 22-year-old could be headed for a career year.