Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Nets goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski scored a goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Werenski has gotten on the scoresheet in eight straight outings (seven goals, eight assists), with only a lower-body injury slowing him down by sidelining him for four games during that span. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to be one of the absolute best from the blue line while working massive minutes for the Blue Jackets. Werenski is at 16 goals, 45 points, 141 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 38 appearances.
