Werenski (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Werenski will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Vladislav Gavrikov will likely continue to skate on Columbus' top pairing until Werenski's ready to return.
