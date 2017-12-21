Werenski isn't expected to play in Thursday's game against the Penguins, NHL.com's Brian Hedger reports.

The NHL Network confirmed Weresnki won't be available against Pittsburgh, so his owners can safely leave him out of their lineups Thursday. The 20-year-old blueliner, who's notched 10 goals and 18 points in 34 games this campaign, will hope to overcome his undisclosed ailment in time for Saturday's matchup with the Flyers.