Werenski (lower body) won't play against the Kings on Monday.

Werenski is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after sustaining an injury in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Anaheim. He has accumulated 14 goals, 40 points, 132 shots on net and 52 blocked shots across 35 appearances this season. Due to Werenski's absence, Jake Christiansen will likely be in the lineup for Monday's contest.