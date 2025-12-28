Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski (lower body) won't play against the Islanders on Sunday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Werenski will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has amassed 14 goals, 40 points, 132 shots on net and 52 blocked shots across 35 appearances this season.
