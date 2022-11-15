Werenski (shoulder) was put on the injured reserve list Tuesday, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Werenski isn't expected to play again this season, which makes his move to the injured reserve list unsurprising. He's a huge part of the Blue Jackets' defense, so his absence has naturally left a big hole to fill. Jake Christiansen made his NHL season debut Saturday and could find himself playing fairly regularly with Werenski unavailable.
