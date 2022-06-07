Werenski (nose) will be ready for training camp in September, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Werenski missed the final two games of the 2021-22 campaign with a broken nose, but he was always expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp. The 24-year-old had one of his best seasons yet from an offensive standpoint last year, racking up 11 goals, 48 points and 216 shots on net through 68 games, making him an attractive fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 season.