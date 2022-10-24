Werenski scored a first-period goal Sunday, sparking the Blue Jackets to a 5-1 victory over the host Rangers.
Werenski, an alternate captain, continues to provide leadership to the young squad. The Blue Jackets had the fourth youngest team on opening night. Going against a Stanley Cup contender, on the road Sunday, Werenski paced the Blue Jackets with a plus-3 rating and four shots. The 2015 first-round draft pick has two goals and an assist in seven outings, but still seeks his first power-play point.
