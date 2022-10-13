Werenski picked up an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The blueliner cut off a clearing attempt by Carolina early in the second period and deflected the puck to Patrik Laine (upper body) in the slot, who wired a shot over Frederik Andersen's shoulder to open the scoring on the night. Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, the game was all Hurricanes from there. Werenski scored 11 goals and a career-high 48 points last season, and the 25-year-old could see his production grow even more with Johnny Gaudreau providing a boost to the Columbus offense and power play.