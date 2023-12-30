Werenski (ankle) will miss the next 4-6 weeks, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Werenski suffered the injury during the opening period in New Jersey on Wednesday. It's a big blow to the Blue Jackets as Werenski was their top defenseman, as well as their quarterback on the first power play. Werenski has one goal and 24 assists in 34 games this season. He was replaced on the first power-play unit by Ivan Provorov on Friday in a 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.