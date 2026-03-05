default-cbs-image
Werenski (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Panthers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Werenski is missing his third straight game. The 28-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Mammoth. Dante Fabbro (lower body) is also out, so Jake Christiansen and Egor Zamula will both be in the lineup.

