Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Out again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Panthers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Werenski is missing his third straight game. The 28-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Mammoth. Dante Fabbro (lower body) is also out, so Jake Christiansen and Egor Zamula will both be in the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Not playing Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Deemed game-time decision•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Extends point streak to nine games•