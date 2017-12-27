Werenski (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of Penguins TV reports.

Werenski will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his undisclosed ailment, so he could return to action as soon as Friday against the Senators. Gabriel Carlsson will continue to skate in a bottom-pairing role while Werenski remains sidelined.