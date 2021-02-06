Werenski (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against the Predators, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Werenski is "banged up," and it's uncertain when he'll be ready to return to action. This is a massive loss for the Blue Jackets' blue line, as Werenski has averaged 24:09 per game this season, adding four points and 29 shots on net over 12 games. Either Vladislav Gavrikov or Michael Del Zotto will bump up to the first pairing in Werenski's place.
