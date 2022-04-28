Werenski sustained a broken nose and won't be available for the Jackets' final two games of the season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Thursday.
Werenski was just one game back from a previous upper-body issue and will now be sidelined again due to his broken nose. With Nick Blankenburg (upper body) also on the shelf, Jake Bean should see an uptick in ice time. For his part, Werenski will see his campaign come to a close having recorded a career-high 48 points in 68 games and should be capable of offering top-end fantasy value heading into 2022-23.
