Werenski scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota. He also logged a team-leading 26:41 of ice time.

Werenski tallied his first goal in the last five games, scoring with 3:06 remaining in regulation to pull the Blue Jackets to within 5-4. The goal was Werenski's 19th of the season, extending his career high, and gave him 38 points in 58 games. He can still challenge the career-high 47 points he had as a rookie in 2016-17.