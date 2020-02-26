Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Picks up 19th goal of year
Werenski scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota. He also logged a team-leading 26:41 of ice time.
Werenski tallied his first goal in the last five games, scoring with 3:06 remaining in regulation to pull the Blue Jackets to within 5-4. The goal was Werenski's 19th of the season, extending his career high, and gave him 38 points in 58 games. He can still challenge the career-high 47 points he had as a rookie in 2016-17.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Helps out in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Registers 18th goal of year•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sets new club record in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Fires home OT winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Collects assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Garners power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.