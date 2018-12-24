Werenski had an assist in a 3-0 win over the Devils on Saturday.

That gives Werenski a point in back-to-back games heading into the three-day Christmas break. The Michigan native is having another impressive season on the blue line. He has six goals and 12 assists through 36 games, including seven points on the power play. Werenski is still only 21, and he's already shown himself to have offensive prowess since he was a rookie. Everything is looking good for 2019.