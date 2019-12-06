Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Placed on IR
The Blue Jackets placed Werenski (shoulder) on injured reserve Friday.
Werenski isn't expected to return until late December at the earliest, so this announcement doesn't come as a surprise. Dean Kukan is expected to take on a larger role while Werenski, who's notched six goals and 16 points in 26 games this campaign, is on the shelf.
