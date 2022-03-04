Werenski (upper body) will participate in Friday's tilt versus Los Angeles, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Werenski has missed the last four games while dealing with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old has averaged 24:57 of ice time -- 2:30 during the power play -- and recorded 11 points over his last 10 appearances.
