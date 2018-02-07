Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Playing through undisclosed injury
Werenski is playing through an undisclosed issue that will likely remain an issue the rest of the campaign, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Coach John Tortorella didn't make it sound as though Werenski is expected to miss any time because of the injury. However, it appears the star blueliner will be battling it the rest of the season and there's a chance the injury has some bearing on his scoring production as a result. Regardless, he should take the ice as usual for Friday's matchup against the Capitals, looking to build on his 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) through 49 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tough puck luck Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Likely back in action Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Out again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...