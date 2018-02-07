Werenski is playing through an undisclosed issue that will likely remain an issue the rest of the campaign, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Tortorella didn't make it sound as though Werenski is expected to miss any time because of the injury. However, it appears the star blueliner will be battling it the rest of the season and there's a chance the injury has some bearing on his scoring production as a result. Regardless, he should take the ice as usual for Friday's matchup against the Capitals, looking to build on his 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) through 49 games this season.