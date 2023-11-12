Werenski recorded an assist while adding four blocked shots, two shots on net, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The blueliner snapped a brief three-game point drought with a helper on Sean Kuraly's second-period tally. Werenski missed most of last season due to a serious shoulder injury, but he's looked like his usual self to begin 2023-24, collecting a goal and seven points in 12 games. The 26-year-old has also seen a career-high 3:32 in ice time on the power play so far, but he's still looking for his first point of the season on the man advantage.