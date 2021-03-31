Werenski notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Werenski had a shot attempt tipped in by Oliver Bjorkstrand at 10:49 of the second period. That gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead, and they never looked back. The 24-year-old Werenski finished March with 10 points in 14 contests, helping him to shake off a slow start to the year. He has 15 points, 68 shots, 33 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating in 30 games overall.