Werenski scored a pair of goals on six shots in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Senators.

The strong performance gives Werenski nine goals and 22 points through 39 games on the year. However, he's on pace for just over 170 shots on goal this year, a drastic drop from the 207 he recorded last season. Still, the third-year blueliner is posting strong offensive numbers as he establishes himself among the leagues best defensemen.