Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pops for two-point night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.
The All-Star defenseman blasted a one-timer past Alex Lyon through a screen late in the second period before setting up Miles Wood's winner in overtime. Werenski has had a tough start to the season, getting onto the scoresheet in only three of nine games. However, two multi-point performances have left him with a respectable two goals, six points, 34 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, seven hits and an impressive plus-7 rating.
