Werenski scored the game-winner in overtime and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Stars.

The 24-year-old blueliner has had a tough season so far, struggling to get going offensively between injuries, but Werenski was in the right place at the right time to scoop up the rebound on an Oliver Bjorkstrand shot and beat a scrambling Jake Oettinger with only five seconds left in OT. Werenski has a modest three-game point streak going, and Saturday's good fortune might have been just what he needed to start making up for lost time.