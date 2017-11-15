Werenski scored the overtime winner on his only shot in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Montreal.

Werenski lit the lamp on the first overtime shot for either team, ending the contest 1:09 into the extra session. The talented blueliner's 11 points in 19 games put him on pace to replicate last year's rookie total of 47.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories