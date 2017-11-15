Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pots overtime winner Tuesday
Werenski scored the overtime winner on his only shot in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Montreal.
Werenski lit the lamp on the first overtime shot for either team, ending the contest 1:09 into the extra session. The talented blueliner's 11 points in 19 games put him on pace to replicate last year's rookie total of 47.
