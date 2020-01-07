Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Provides helper
Werenski notched an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The defenseman has been resurgent with seven goals and three assists over his last nine games. Werenski has 26 points and 93 shots in 36 contests this season, but a career-high 14 percent success rate on his shots seems to be fueling the surge. That lofty mark is bound to come down eventually, but it shouldn't hinder the 22-year-old's ability to reach the 40-point mark for the third time in four NHL seasons.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Explodes for hat trick•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back on scoresheet•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Faces four-week absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.