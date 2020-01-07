Werenski notched an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The defenseman has been resurgent with seven goals and three assists over his last nine games. Werenski has 26 points and 93 shots in 36 contests this season, but a career-high 14 percent success rate on his shots seems to be fueling the surge. That lofty mark is bound to come down eventually, but it shouldn't hinder the 22-year-old's ability to reach the 40-point mark for the third time in four NHL seasons.