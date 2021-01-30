Werenski notched a power-play helper and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Werenski had the secondary assist on Oliver Bjorkstrand's first-period tally. The start of 2020-21 has seen a brutal regression for Werenski after he posted 20 goals and 41 points while shooting 10.7 percent last year. This season, he has three points, 24 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through nine outings. He's reached 11 goals in all four of his NHL seasons, so there's no reason to think this will be a prolonged slump, but fantasy managers will have to be patient with the 24-year-old.