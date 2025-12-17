Werenski scored twice and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks on Tuesday.

Both goals were off rushes. Werenski followed the play on the first goal, took a pass as he entered the zone and wired a low wrister when he got into the left circle. He carried the puck from his zone into theirs and wired another wrist shot on his second. Werenski snapped a seven-game goal slump, and he now has 11 goals, 36 points and 120 shots in 33 games this season. He's proving that his 23-goal, 82-point, 298-shot outburst last year was real. Werenski is currently the second-best offensive defender in the NHL.