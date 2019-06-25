Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Qualified by Columbus
Werenski has received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
This was the obvious move for Columbus, as the Blue Jackets will now retain Werenski's rights. Expect the two sides to try to hammer out an extension, as Werenski has been a key piece for the Blue Jackets with 128 points in 237 career NHL appearances.
