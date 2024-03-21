Werenski didn't practice Thursday, raising doubts regarding his availability against Colorado on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski was reportedly hurt after blocking a shot against Detroit on Tuesday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch. Offensively, Werenski has been rolling of late with one goal and eight assists, including two power-play points, in his last 10 outings. Unless Adam Boqvist (upper body) is cleared to play, the Jackets will need to bring up a defenseman from AHL Cleveland if Werenski can't play Friday.