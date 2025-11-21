Werenski registered three assists, six shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Werenski had a hand in one goal by Dmitri Voronkov and two more by Adam Fantilli as the Blue Jackets leaned on their top players to get this win. During a five-game point streak, Werenski has posted two goals and six assists, as well as 21 shots on net. The 28-year-old defenseman is playing like a star again this year, racking up six goals, 13 helpers, 78 shots, 31 blocks and a plus-9 rating through 21 appearances.