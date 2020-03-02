Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Reaches 20-goal mark
Werenski scored a goal on four shots and had an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
Werenski is up to 40 points and needs just eight more to surpass his previous career high, set in his rookie season. The 23-year-old also moved to within two points of tying his PP point total from a year ago (15). Columbus will now hit the road for three games out west, beginning with the Flames on Wednesday.
