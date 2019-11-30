Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Reaches milestone with helper
Werenski picked up a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
The assist was Werenski's 100th in his career, and 10th this season. He's at 16 points in 25 contests -- seven of which have come on the power play. It's been a productive November for the blueliner, who has three goals and seven helpers in 13 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Extends points streak to five•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Blasts winner against Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Carries offense in shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Buries fourth goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pots power-play marker•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Nabs helper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.