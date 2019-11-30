Werenski picked up a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The assist was Werenski's 100th in his career, and 10th this season. He's at 16 points in 25 contests -- seven of which have come on the power play. It's been a productive November for the blueliner, who has three goals and seven helpers in 13 games.