Werenski (ankle) has been activated off injured reserve and will return to the lineup Thursday versus Calgary, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski has missed the last 10 games with a high-ankle sprain, but he isn't expected to be eased into action versus the Flames, as he's expected to skate on the top pairing and No. 1 power-play unit Thursday. Werenski's picked up 25 points through 34 contests this campaign.