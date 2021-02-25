Werenski (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Chicago, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Werenski has missed Columbus' last four contests with a lower-body injury, but he'll return to his usual top-four role Thursday. The 24-year-old American has had a somewhat disappointing start to the season, having picked up just one goal and five points while posting a minus-7 rating through 13 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: No-go against Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Still out Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Aggravates lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Returns to lineup in Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back in action Saturday•