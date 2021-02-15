Werenski will not be in the lineup against Carolina on Monday after reinjuring his lower-body problem, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski previously missed three games due to his lower-body issue before getting back into the lineup against the Blackhawks on Saturday, a game in which he registered his fourth assist of the year. With the 24-year-old blueliner unavailable, Seth Jones should quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit while Michael Del Zotto could be in line for increased minutes.