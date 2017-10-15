Werenski scored his second goal of 2017-18 in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Wild on Saturday.

The 20-year-old is following up his stellar rookie campaign with another very strong start. In just five games, Werenski already has a pair of goals and four points with a plus-4 rating. His shots on goal and time on ice have also increased early this season. Werenski has already established himself as an excellent fantasy asset, and he also owns tremendous real-world potential.