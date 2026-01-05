Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Records two points Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Werenski has made the most of his chances since returning from his lower-body injury, posting four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games. The star blueliner has racked up 44 points in 37 outings this season, with 15 goals and 29 assists, and he remains one of the best offensive defensemen in the league. He ranks second in points among defensemen, as he only trails Cale Makar (47) from the Avalanche.
