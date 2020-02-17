Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Registers 18th goal of year
Werenski scored a goal on a team-leading seven shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey.
Werenski was a workhorse for Columbus, as per usual, logging a team-high 26:54 of playing time and leading all players in shots on goal. When he lit the lamp just over six minutes into the game, it was Werenski's 18th goal of the season, extending his franchise record for defensemen. He's shooting a career-best 12.0 percent and boasts 35 points in 53 games.
