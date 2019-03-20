Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Registers pair of points
Werenski scored the opening goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.
Werenski is up to 42 points in 73 games this season, 14 of which have come with the man advantage. The top-pairing defenseman also has 151 shots, but he carries a minus-13 rating as well. He has collected two goals and six helpers in 10 games in March.
