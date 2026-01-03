Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Following a four-game absence, Werenski will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit against Buffalo on Saturday. He has amassed 14 goals, 40 points, 132 shots on net and 52 blocked shots across 35 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Set to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Moves to IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Not playing Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Not playing Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Considered day-to-day•