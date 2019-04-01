Werenski underwent concussion protocol Sunday after being elbowed in the head by Jack Eichel during a 4-0 win over the Sabres, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Werenski played just shy of 18 minutes despite the head hit, able to return following a brief absence. It's likely the top-pairing blueliner will undergo further testing Monday, but as of now, both team and player seem to have dodged a bullet. Werenski picked up his 33rd assist in Sunday's win.