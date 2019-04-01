Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Returns after passing protocol
Werenski underwent concussion protocol Sunday after being elbowed in the head by Jack Eichel during a 4-0 win over the Sabres, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Werenski played just shy of 18 minutes despite the head hit, able to return following a brief absence. It's likely the top-pairing blueliner will undergo further testing Monday, but as of now, both team and player seem to have dodged a bullet. Werenski picked up his 33rd assist in Sunday's win.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Will be active Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Fans seeking clarity on injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Registers pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Huge night against Boston•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Lone point not enough against Pens•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Still goalless in 2019•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...