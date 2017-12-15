Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores, adds helper in win
Werenski recorded a goal, an assist, five shots and two hits through 24:11 of ice time (3:03 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
Somewhat quietly, Werenski is up to 10 goals for the campaign, which is also one more than he scored through 78 games last season. If there were any worries about a potential sophomore slump, the 20-year-old defenseman has quieted them in a hurry, and he should be confidently locked into seasonal lineups moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Dominant against Hurricanes•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores in win over Blueshirts•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pots overtime winner Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tacks on two assists in blowout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Told to be more aggressive on offense•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Records second goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...