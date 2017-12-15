Werenski recorded a goal, an assist, five shots and two hits through 24:11 of ice time (3:03 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Somewhat quietly, Werenski is up to 10 goals for the campaign, which is also one more than he scored through 78 games last season. If there were any worries about a potential sophomore slump, the 20-year-old defenseman has quieted them in a hurry, and he should be confidently locked into seasonal lineups moving forward.