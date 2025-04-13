Werenski scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

Werenski set the tone for a must-win game for the Blue Jackets, scoring one minute in on a feed from Sean Monahan. While Werenski went 17 games between goals, he was still productive with 10 assists in that span. For the season, the star defenseman is at 77 points (21 goals, 56 assists), 288 shots on net, 128 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 78 appearances. He's second in the league for points by a blueliner, and combined with his astounding (and league-leading) 26:49 average ice time per game, Werenski should be in the discussion for the Norris Trophy.