Werenski scored a goal and took six shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Werenski suffered an injury in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals but didn't miss time, and he looked as good as he's been all season long. The star blueliner has been on a tear of late, and that game against Washington was the only time in which he hasn't cracked the scoresheet in his last eight outings. Over that span, the 28-year-old has racked up four goals, seven assists, 38 shots on goal, five hits and nine blocked shots.