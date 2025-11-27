Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores goal in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski scored a goal and took six shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
Werenski suffered an injury in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals but didn't miss time, and he looked as good as he's been all season long. The star blueliner has been on a tear of late, and that game against Washington was the only time in which he hasn't cracked the scoresheet in his last eight outings. Over that span, the 28-year-old has racked up four goals, seven assists, 38 shots on goal, five hits and nine blocked shots.
