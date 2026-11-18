Werenski scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

Werenski cut Columbus' deficit to 2-1 early in the third period, converting a setup from Kent Johnson and Luca Del Bel Belluz. However, the Blue Jackets couldn't build on his contribution, surrendering three unanswered goals and suffering their fifth straight defeat. The defenseman's continued offensive involvement provides fantasy value, but Columbus' struggles have made his contributions less rewarding in the standings. This was Werenski's third goal of the season, and all three have come over his last six appearances after a slow start to the campaign.